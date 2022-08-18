Fire along Slick Hills

Heavy smoke can be seen Monday afternoon close to the Slick Hills in northern Comanche County. Fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m. and spread quickly causing several area volunteer fire departments and area counties to help.

 Joey Goodman/staff

A fire that broke out on the border of Caddo and Comanche counties, near the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, is under control after burning several thousand acres of land, according to firefighters.

The fire began on Monday afternoon, close to the Slick Hills and near the area where a large fire had burned more than 7,000 acres of land earlier in the month. David McCoy, the Medicine Park Volunteer Fire Department chief, said he wasn’t sure whether this was a rekindling of the previous fire, or an entirely separate one.