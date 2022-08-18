A fire that broke out on the border of Caddo and Comanche counties, near the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, is under control after burning several thousand acres of land, according to firefighters.
The fire began on Monday afternoon, close to the Slick Hills and near the area where a large fire had burned more than 7,000 acres of land earlier in the month. David McCoy, the Medicine Park Volunteer Fire Department chief, said he wasn’t sure whether this was a rekindling of the previous fire, or an entirely separate one.
“I can’t say how or if it rekindled,” McCoy said. “I was told it burned about 4,000 acres.”
While the fire was in Caddo County, several departments in northern Comanche County assisted in fighting the blaze, including Medicine Park, Meers, Fort Sill, and other departments.
McCoy said that the fire did not destroy any homes or, as far as was known so far, no structures.
“We were very fortunate that we had so many people helping so quickly,” McCoy said. “It could’ve been a lot worse.”
Comanche County Emergency Management also assisted in coordinating efforts to fight the fire, something McCoy said made a big difference in the fight.
“They were very helpful in getting things done, and helping us get this thing under control.” McCoy said.
McCoy said that crews in Caddo County were still monitoring the fire, but that its spread had been contained.
“They’re going to stay on it,” McCoy said. “Some of those trees can keep smoldering for days.”