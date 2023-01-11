ANADARKO — Despite claiming his 10-month-old fell onto some blocks, a Caddo County man is accused of child abuse after doctors said the boy’s head injuries from the incident could only have come from a beating.
William Alan Hatcher, 41, of Minco, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received the felony charge of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
The young boy’s 17-year-old mother spoke with Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Leal on Jan. 3 after the young boy was treated at the hospital on Dec. 30, 2022, for his injuries.
In photos of the boy’s injuries, Leal noticed “deep dark purple and red bruising” covering the right side of the head, a similarly bruised forehead down to the bridge of his nose, purple eyelids and petechia to the eyes, the probable cause affidavit states. The bruising extended to the cheeks and both ears showed bruising, Leal stated.
The teen mother told Leal she and Hatcher, the boy’s father, had separated in June 2022. After working things out, she said she dropped their son with him on Dec. 29, 2022. When she arrived the next morning, she said she collected the then sleeping boy and his things and went back to her parents.
Once able to see the boy in the light, the girl said she saw severe bruising all over his face and blood on his ear, the affidavit states. In talking with Hatcher, she said he told her the boy fell while he’d had his back turned.
The boy was first taken to a hospital in Weatherford before being transferred to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City “because of the extent of his injuries,” according to the affidavit. He had a CAT scan and was kept for observation.
Doctors assessed the boy’s injuries, “could not be caused by a single fall but rather is likely the result of multiple forceful blows to his face and head,” the affidavit states. The doctor also reported that the child, “… should be protected from Wilson Hatcher,” Leal stated.
Held on $250,000 bond, Hatcher returns to court at 9 a.m. March 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.