ANADARKO — Despite claiming his 10-month-old fell onto some blocks, a Caddo County man is accused of child abuse after doctors said the boy’s head injuries from the incident could only have come from a beating.

William Alan Hatcher, 41, of Minco, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received the felony charge of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

