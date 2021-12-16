CEMENT — A Caddo County couple are wanted for allegations they abused their three children.
The arrest warrant charges describe acts of burning, choking and pouring freezing water on the children.
The Caddo County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Tuesday for Brandon Scott Roberts and Linda Cornela Pelzer.
Roberts, 38, of Cement, is accused of three felony counts of child abuse and Pelzer, 28, of Cement, three counts of enabling child abuse, records indicate. Each charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
The investigation into the couple began Sept. 24 when Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Brummell responded to a Cement home regarding two children who’d suffered burns, according to the probable cause affidavit. He spoke with the children’s grandmother who is guardian; the mother, Pelzer, lives within walking distance.
She said the 9-year-old suffered a burn across the back and underside of his right arm and the 8-year-old girl suffered a burn to her ankle, the affidavit states. The children said her mother’s boyfriend, Roberts, had sprayed them with a steamer, burning them. A 1-year-old boy also lives at the home.
The girl told investigators Roberts is “mean and chokes them” and will put water in the freezer to get it really cold before throwing on their heads and clothes, according to the affidavit. She said he’d also put her and the other children in chokeholds.
The children said their mother was asleep when he burned the kids with the steamer, the affidavit states. The girl said she told her mother, but Roberts said the children had injured themselves. She told investigators she’d told Pelzer about the abuse several times but she believed Roberts instead.
She said her mother walked in on Roberts abusing them a few times and she’d kick him out for a short time but he was always allowed to return, according to the affidavit.