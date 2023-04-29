ANADARKO — A Caddo County couple are moving toward judgment for allegations of drug trafficking and selling fentanyl-laced drugs that killed a man in January 2021.

Sentrell Damone Johnson, 25, and Alyssa Marie Nimsey, 21, both of Anadarko, are accused in Caddo County District Court for counts of first-degree murder. Johnson also has a charge of trafficking in illegal drugs. The trafficking charge is from January 2021 and the murder charges were filed in July 2021.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.