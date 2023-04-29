ANADARKO — A Caddo County couple are moving toward judgment for allegations of drug trafficking and selling fentanyl-laced drugs that killed a man in January 2021.
Sentrell Damone Johnson, 25, and Alyssa Marie Nimsey, 21, both of Anadarko, are accused in Caddo County District Court for counts of first-degree murder. Johnson also has a charge of trafficking in illegal drugs. The trafficking charge is from January 2021 and the murder charges were filed in July 2021.
Nimsey had been scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Friday. However, her plea has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 26, records indicate.
Johnson had been listed for the current jury trial docket in Caddo County. On Wednesday, his trial was rescheduled and he will appear at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 16 for placement on the next jury trial docket unless he, too, enters a plea beforehand.
The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Johnson is accused of selling the dose of counterfeit M-30s laced with fentanyl that caused the Jan. 18, 2021, death of Colton Wright, 22, Cement.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Wright was found dead by his family members in the bathroom at his home. Evidence at the scene led investigators to believe he’d died from an overdose. A search of the Cement and Anadarko areas led to people with information about illegal drug movements leading to his death and, according to investigators, tracing back to Johnson and Nimsey.
Johnson told investigators he’d been staying with Nimsey and advertising M-30 tablets, counterfeit Oxycodone containing fentanyl, for sale on social media, the affidavit states. He admitted to selling Wright a pill for $30 on Jan. 18, 2021. He said the pill was from a batch he’d bought out of Lawton and said a few pills “weren’t good.”
Nimsey confirmed Johnson’s story, according to the affidavit.
The State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report identified Wright’s cause of death “acute Fentanyl toxicity.”