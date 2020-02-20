OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal indictment filed Wednesday alleges a Caddo County pair were attempting to move a large amount of methamphetamine in November.
The Western District U.S. District Court issued the two-part indictment for a man, Andres Goevany Flores-Lopez, a.k.a., Andres Mora-Lopez, 34, and a woman, Minet Arreola, 21, for the charges of drug conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to federal court records. Each count is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison and/or up to $10 million fine.
The pair are accused of between Nov. 7-12, 2019, attempting to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, according to the indictment. The charges stem from a Drug Enforcement Agency investigation.
The pair are not in custody.