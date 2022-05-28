FORT COBB — A Caddo County couple is free on $5,000 bonds each for charges of animal cruelty after a neighbor’s video was turned over to investigators.
The Caddo County District Court issued felony arrest warrants on May 10 for Judy Wall, 72, and Kenneth Earl Wall, 64, both of Fort Cobb for three counts of cruelty to animals each, records indicate. Judy Wall also received a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. The felony charges are punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $5,000 fine.
The couple were taken into custody and made their initial appearances May 16 to face the charges in court, records indicate.
The arrests and charges followed a neighbor’s May 3 call to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office regarding some neglected horses at a home east of Carnegie, according to the probable cause affidavit. The neighbor’s husband stated he’d seen Kenneth Wall shoot a horse. She claimed he hauled off the horse after finding out law enforcement had been called.
The neighbor also told investigators that, when confronting Judy Wall, she’d been assaulted. According to the affidavit, she said there was video of the horse being hauled away, as well as her being assaulted.
Judy Wall told investigators there was nothing going on and she is trying to take care of the horses, who have worms, but can’t get enough hay, the affidavit states. The deputy stated there was little hay available and the enclosed area was barren of grass. She said the horse that had been shot was sick with worms and old age and she didn’t know where it had been taken.
The neighbor gave videos to the deputy and wished to press charges, the affidavit states.
Kenneth and Judy Wall were released Wednesday on $5,000 bonds and ordered to return to court at 9 a.m. July 28 for preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.