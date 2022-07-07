ANADARKO — A woman who accused a 74-year-old Caddo County man of hitting her with a shovel and firing gunshots at her, returned to the scene one day after the man was charged.
Tifney Ann DeMarcus, 41, of Apache, was charged Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where she received a misdemeanor count of trespassing, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to six months in county jail and/or between $50 to $500 fine.
DeMarcus’ charge comes one day after Benjamin Merle Roulain, 74, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance in Caddo County District Court where he received felony counts of shooting with intent to kill, feloniously pointing a firearm and domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, all after former felony conviction, as well as a misdemeanor count of carrying a firearm while under the influence, records indicate. Each felony count is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison due to his prior convictions.
Roulain was arrested after Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called around 8:45 p.m. Sunday to his home near Anadarko on a report he was shooting at his girlfriend. Roulain’s daughter, Haylee Roulain, contacted The Constitution to state DeMarcus is not his girlfriend.
Investigators found DeMarcus hiding in the barn with a bullet hole found near where she’d taken cover, according to the probable cause affidavit. She told them Roulain was drunk and had become angry while they talked.
DeMarcus said Roulain grabbed a shovel and hit her with it on the back and arm before he retrieved a .22 caliber pistol and began firing at her, the affidavit states.
Roulain appeared to be “aggravated” and had been drinking according to investigators. He claimed he’d been shooting at animals in the garden to “scare them off,” according to the affidavit. He told deputies DeMarcus had come over uninvited and they’d been arguing but denied injuring her with a shovel. He was arrested.
The next morning, law enforcement were told by Roulain’s daughter that DeMarcus had broken into his home.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Melton stated he and another deputy arrived to find a car parked in the drive and the two gates to the driveway were shut and secured with a padlock and chain, the affidavit states. After hopping the gate, DeMarcus greeted them after walking from the back of the home.
DeMarcus said she’s been living there “off and on” and claimed she had permission to be there, Melton stated. She said when Roulain was arrested, she was told by another deputy to get her things out of the house while he was in jail, according to the affidavit.
Melton called the Caddo County jail and spoke with Roulain. He said DeMarcus “was not to be on his property and that he wanted her arrested for trespassing,” the affidavit states. Investigators learned she’s been receiving mail at an address in Apache.
Melton stated there was information DeMarcus had taken Roulain’s dog after he was arrested; while being taken into custody, she admitted to taking the dog home the night before, Melton stated.
Haylee Roulain filed for a protective order Tuesday against DeMarcus. A temporary order was approved by District Judge David A. Stephens, records indicate.
Roulain is being held on $250,000 bond for his charges. On Wednesday, his legal counsel, Tony R. Burns, of Anadarko, made a motion for a bond reduction but no action had been taken, records indicate.
DeMarcus is awaiting her initial appearance on the trespassing charge.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.