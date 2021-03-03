March 12 is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in April 6 elections in Caddo County.
Those ballots will include board of education general elections for Binger-Oney and Boone-Apache Schools and Canadian Valley Tech Center; statutory municipal general elections for Anadarko, Apache, Cement, Fort Cobb and Hinton; and Lookeba-Sickles Schools special bond issue and Caddo County commissioner District 2 special elections, Caddo County Election Board Secretary Joy Ferrell said.
Ferrell said persons who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters. Those who aren’t registered or who need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight March 12. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after April 6.
The county election board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location, or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Ferrell said any person who has submitted a voter registration application but not received a response within 30 days should contact the election board office.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the county election board office located at the Caddo County Courthouse, 110 SW 2nd, Suite 112, Anadarko, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.