Following the Feb. 19 declaration that Stephens County is a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary County,” two other Southwest Oklahoma counties have followed suit.
As of Tuesday, that makes 21 out of Oklahoma’s 77 counties to make the designation.
Cotton and Caddo counties have joined Stephens County as “2nd Amendment Sanctuary Counties” following recent approval by their respective boards of county commissioners. Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney formally offered his declaration of intent for the proposal and the board of commissioners passed it on Feb. 19 with a 3-0 vote.
Cotton County Sheriff Tim King submitted a request and Cotton County’s board of commissioners approved it Monday.
Caddo County Sheriff Spencer Davis also reiterated his department’s pledge to support “the rights and liberties of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms using such legal means as may be expedient,” according to the declaration of intent.
The sheriffs say they will follow any potential changes in federal or state laws that would call for guns to be taken from citizens.
Logan County was the state’s first to make the declaration earlier in February.
The resistance to lawmakers in Virginia in attempting to pass gun-control measures led to the first “2nd Amendment Sanctuary Counties” in that state. In January, the majority of Virginia counties declared they won’t enforce laws they claim are unconstitutional.
One of the first measures to face a vote last in Virgina resulted in the defeat of a ban of the sale of assault weapons. Other measures the state is looking at:
•Universal background checks for all sales, including private transactions;
•Limiting handgun purchases to one purchase per 30-day period; a law repealed in Virginia in 2012;
•A “red flag” law allowing courts and law enforcement to temporarily seize a person’s guns if determined to be a danger to himself or others;
•Allowing local governments to ban guns in public spaces during permitted events;
•Requiring lost and stolen guns to be reported to law enforcement;
•A prohibition on people under protective orders from owning guns;
•Stiffer penalties allowing children access to loaded, unsecured guns.
Most of these proposals mirror gun control positions passed by the U.S. House of Representatives that have not been taken up by the U.S. Senate.
Nationally, as of Tuesday, Alaska, Idaho, Kansas and Wyoming are states that have overall laws that mirror the “2nd Amendment Sanctuary” ideals.
States with “Sanctuary County” designations in counties or townships joining with Oklahoma, as of Tuesday: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington.