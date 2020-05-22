CACHE — From an early point in the evening on Friday, it was known that Mother Nature had a chance to play a part in the Cache High School graduation ceremony.
People didn't care. They were going to be there.
They arrived before the Ulrich Stadium gates even opened, huddling under umbrellas. Inside the school, seniors kept an eye on the windows as they got ready, checking to see if the storms would hold off.
In the end, they didn't. And in the end, Cache did not get to have a commencement ceremony Friday night.
At this time, it is unknown as to whether the ceremony will be rescheduled.
And while that seemed to be yet another tire spike in the long road the senior class of 2020 has had to travel the past two months, the fact it even got to this point was positive.
"For those seniors, so many things have been taken away from them because of (COVID-19), it's nice for them to at least have this," Brent Logan, father of graduating Cache senior Nathan Logan, said.
While most other schools held "virtual graduations", Cache was set to become the first school in Southwest Oklahoma to hold a physical graduation ceremony with guests. And even though guests were seated six feet apart and even though it ended up getting canceled due to oncoming storms, the fact there was even a graduation in the first place was not something many thought possible even a month ago.
"I was expecting more of a virtual graduation, but I'm very happy we got to have a physical ceremony," senior Ava Gladwell said.
For the first time ever, guests did not sit in the bleachers, but rather on the field. The class of 131 seniors was set to walk across the home bleachers, with each graduate accepting his or her diploma from Principal Christy Taylor (who was going to be wearing gloves). Taylor said that once Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt began allowing more and more businesses and events to re-open, she felt it was safe enough for the school could hold a live, in-person commencement, with safety protocols put in place.
"Once that happened, I felt more safe," Taylor said. "All the spectator seating is six feet apart, all the students will walk six feet from one another, as well as sit six feet from one another when they're seated. And I won't be shaking their hands, obviously."
When the event officially got canceled at 7:30 p.m., the time the ceremony was originally scheduled to start, some guests left the stadium grumbling about the cancelation. However, with a lightning in the distance and a fresh storm system brewing over Frederick, the school district had no choice. That being said, most of the family members and friends in attendance were understanding and left with no argument. As for the seniors, it was just another curveball moment in a spring full of unexpected turns.
"It's just been very unique," graduating senior Kierce Franzen said. "It's a big thing to happen, ya know, your senior year."