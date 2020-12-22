Linda Swinford of Cache drove home in a brand new car Monday, courtesy of a local car dealership.
Swinford was the big prize winner in the Community Ignition drawing sponsored by Legend Driven and as a result drove home in a brand new Honda HR-V worth $25,000.
“I’m just so overwhelmed right now,” Swinford said. “I’ve never won anything like this. I drive a 2003 Ford Expedition and we have been looking at getting new car, but now I’ve won one.”
Swinford said she bought a total of 10 tickets for herself, husband and two adult children; however, she had the winning ticket. As the winner, she was able to choose between Buick Encore, Mazda CX-3 or the Honda HR-V, all fully loaded with leather. It took the shocked winner about 20 minutes to decide on the Honda, with the car’s heated seats being the deciding factor.
The drawing was part of fundraiser sponsored by Legend Driven Honda Buick GMC Cadillac of Lawton. The dealership held the fundraiser in an effort to help local charities. All Southwest Oklahoma churches, educators, arts programs, athletic programs, food banks, youth programs and all other 501c3 non-profits were eligible to participate.
Non-profit organizations were able to raise funds and keep 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of $10 tickets, with the organization that sold the most tickets receiving an additional check for $5,000 from the dealership. Overall, the fundraiser raised about $112,000 said David Dunn, general manager at Legend Driven Auto Group.
“We here at Legend Driven, we came up with an idea several months ago that we could give nonprofits an opportunity to raise money,” Dunn said. “COVID, all the COVID challenges, all the restrictions, have really canceled most of the big fundraising events for nonprofits. So we came up with this idea that would allow nonprofits an opportunity to raise money.”
New Life Assembly of God church in Cache sold more tickets than anyone else and took home an extra $5,000. The church sold more than 2,561 tickets and raised over $25,000 for the church.
“We appreciate Legend Driven for allowing us as nonprofits to be able to participate in helping us through COVID-19,” said Pastor David McCracken of New Life Assembly of God church. “A lot of churches and a lot of nonprofits have been hit just as hard as everybody else. This helps support our food pantry, our medial outreach program and a great youth group. It also helps us get through during these times. We couldn’t have done it this year without Legend Driven.”
Other prize winners included Shawn McKinzie who took home the $1,000 second prize and James Morgan who won the $500 third place prize. McKinzie said he intends to use the money for a down payment on a new truck.
Dunn said because of the level of participation this year, Legend Driven is excited and looking forward to holding the fundraiser again next year.