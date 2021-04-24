A Comanche County District Judge sentenced a 47-year-old Cache woman to serve up to seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to her role in the 2018 hit-and-run homicide of an elderly man.
Sonya Joyce Tahchawwickah made her appearance Thursday before Comanche District Judge Scott D. Meaders where she was sentenced after pleading guilty to felony charges of causing an accident without a valid driver's license, great bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving with a revoked license (third and subsequent offense), records indicate.
Meaders sentenced Tahchawwickah to serve five years in prison for the charge for causing the wreck with the balance suspended with the completion of RSAT (Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners Program). She was sentenced to serve another two years for leaving the scene of the accident with injury. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
Tahchahwwickah also was ordered to pay just under $7,200 in restitution on top of her court fines.
The sentencing follows an incident that happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 2018, in Cache.
Tahchahwwickah pleaded guilty to striking Roland Apauty, then-84 years old, as he crossed a Cache street to take his neighbor cheese. She left a mirror lens from her 2002 Honda at the scene that was used against her by investigators. Investigators determined she was driving at least 50 mph and never slowed down, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Apauty suffered injuries that resulted in specialized, long-term care. Part of Tahchahwwicka’s fines are to pay for costs of his care at a Lawton nursing home/care center.
Tahchahwwickah was arrested after she’d made contact with the Cache mayor, code enforcement and police chief. Police found her damaged car parked at her parents’ home when she was taken into custody. She admitted to being drunk and to hitting the man.
A check of Tahchawwickah's driving record showed at the time of the 2018 wreck, her license had been revoked following a March 2017 arrest by Lawton police for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was convicted in Comanche County in October 2017 for driving with a revoked license, records indicate.