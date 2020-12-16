A 61-year-old Cache woman is in jail on $10,000 bond for accusations she tried to stab a man when he opened the door.
When taken into custody, she claimed she was at the home to knock down a “dirt dauber nest.”
Lucinda Carol Gillock made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called around 1:15 a.m. to a home at 711 NW Oak in Cache on the report of a woman knocking at the door while holding a knife.
The man and woman inside said they were in bed when they heard the knocking at the door and the woman said she saw another woman standing on the porch. When the man went to open the door he said the woman was standing there silently and shaking. He saw a “large butcher knife” in her hand as she raised it above her shoulder as if she was going to stab him, the affidavit states. He shut and locked the door and went and got his gun.
The woman said the knife-wielding woman walked past her window and, eventually, she made it to a yard diagonally across the street where police found her. Gillock was recognized by an officer from past incidents. According to the affidavit, when asked if she had a knife, the woman replied “not anymore.”
Gillock told the officer she’d taken the knife to her nearby house. She said she’d been trying to knock down a “dirt dauber nest” on the couple’s porch, the affidavit states. She was placed under arrest and taken to the Comanche County Detention Center.
Held on $10,000 bond with the condition she have no contact with the man and woman, Gillock is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. March 29, 2021, for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
On Tuesday, Gillock was approved counsel from the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System. She was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation before the March court date.