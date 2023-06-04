Not guilty

Moments after a Comanche County jury found her not guilty of killing her husband, Terry Van Buren, in 2019, Loretta Van Buren gives a big hug to a relative in the gallery of District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom.

A Comanche County jury on Saturday found a Cache woman not guilty of killing her husband.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for about 3½ hours before returning the verdict. They listened to more than four hours of closing arguments in Comanche County Chief District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom before deciding the fate of Loretta Van Buren, 63, who was accused of killing her husband, Terry Van Buren, in 2019 and staging it to look like a suicide. Loretta Van Buren was charged with first-degree murder.

