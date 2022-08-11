Cache woman murder preliminary hearing

Loretta Van Buren and her legal counsel John Zelbst listen to testimony Wednesday in Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan’s courtroom during her preliminary hearing for a first-degree murder case.

 Scott Rains/staff

On the seventh try, a preliminary hearing ended Wednesday binding over a Cache woman for trial for the September 2019 death of her husband.

Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan bound Loretta Michelle Van Buren, 62, over for trial for first-degree murder at the end of the day’s hearing.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you