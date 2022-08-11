On the seventh try, a preliminary hearing ended Wednesday binding over a Cache woman for trial for the September 2019 death of her husband.
Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan bound Loretta Michelle Van Buren, 62, over for trial for first-degree murder at the end of the day’s hearing.
Van Buren is accused of the close-contact shooting of her husband, Terry, in the back of the head on Sept. 2, 2019. Investigators allege that dire financial straits and built-up issues in the couple’s marriage led to her pulling the trigger so she could collect $300,000 in insurance money.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Agent Michael Francis offered testimony. Investigators believe Loretta Van Buren pulled the trigger and staged the scene to appear to be a suicide because the couple was deep in debt.
Terry Van Buren’s concrete business was failing and after Loretta Van Buren, who had been laid off from The Lawton Constitution in April 2018 remained unemployed at the time of her husband’s death.
Agent Francis testified to interviewing Loretta Van Buren the evening of her husband’s death. She said she’d been out running errands from around 3:30 p.m. and, upon her return home around 5 p.m., discovered her husband dead on the bed, surrounded by a pool of blood around his head.
Evidence showed the .40 caliber handgun used had been moved “up to three times” before law enforcement arrived. The bullet magazine was found removed from the gun; however, the semi-automatic handgun is able to fire without a magazine as long as a bullet was in the chamber.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka asked Agent Francis what was anomalous at the scene. An imprint of blood on the blanket appeared to match the slide of the bloody gun. The investigator said there was blood tracked up Terry Van Buren’s arm and would have happened “in defiance of gravity” if the incident was a suicide.
Agent Francis testified he interviewed Loretta Van Buren three times that night, once at the scene and once at the Cache Police Department. She told the agent it was possible she’d moved the gun at least once. After stopping the interview and requesting a lawyer, Agent Francis testified he took her back to her home.
Once back at the home, Loretta Van Buren asked to speak with him a third time to offer her clothing for testing. Her legal counsel, John Zelbst asked the agent if the clothing had been tested for blood. He answered, “I don’t know.”
Zelbst noted that Terry Van Buren had significant health problems, including a recent diagnosis of Hepatitis-C, as well as testimony to his depression and use of Xanax. Photos of his medications offered corroboration.
The preliminary hearing was a continuation of a process that was first scheduled for December 2020 and continued until a hearing in April 2021 that was continued. The preliminary hearing was continued three more times until Wednesday.
As testimony neared 5 p.m., Zwaan readied to continue the hearing one more time. Cabelka asked that she make a determination.
“We presented enough that I’m going to request what I did 1½ years ago,” he said. “I’m seeking to bind this case over as charged based on the evidence.”
Zelbts countered that Wednesday should be the end to the proceedings.
“I don’t think there’s probable cause that Mrs. Van Buren is responsible for the accusations against her,” he said. “I think we’re a long ways from probable cause in this case.”
Zwaan determined otherwise and bound Loretta Van Buren over for trial for first-degree murder.
A formal arraignment will be scheduled.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.