A Cache woman was arrested Tuesday morning for the September 2019 shooting death of her husband.
The case was first considered a suicide, then Cache Police Chief Donna Kimmel requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). Upon completion of the investigation, OSBI investigators believe the woman killed her husband for insurance money.
An arrest warrant charging a felony count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent was issued for Loretta Michelle Van Buren, 60, of Cache, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Van Buren is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Terry, on Sept. 2, 2019. On that day Kimmel requested OSBI assistance in the death of Terry Van Buren, who was discovered dead in his bed at his home at No. 1 Rogers Lane in Cache, according to the probable cause affidavit.
It began when Loretta Van Buren called 911 to report she’d found her husband dead in the home from a gunshot wound. Initially, she told OSBI Agent Michael Francis that she went into the bedroom and saw a gun near her husband’s head and blood on the bed, the affidavit states. She said she didn’t touch the victim and didn’t notice anything else lying on the bed.
“Numerous abnormalities” were found by agents, according to the affidavit. One indication was that Terry Van Buren’s arm showed blood flow evidence that his arm had been lying down by his side prior to the shooting; his arm was found near his head. He also had a small blood stain on the back of his right hand but no other blood on his hand or fingers. There was, however, heavy blood staining on all portions of the slide and trigger of a pistol recovered near his head. It also appeared the gun had been moved two times before placed in its final location, according to investigators.
Loretta Van Buren was interviewed again and denied touching the firearm. After being confronted with evidence, she admitted to picking up the gun before putting it back down, the affidavit states. She didn’t remember moving the gun to where it was found and denied moving it anywhere or taking anything out of the gun.
After being told that her husband’s arm appeared to have been moved from his side to near his head, she initially denied moving it but eventually said she couldn’t remember if she had or hadn’t. She then ended the interview and asked for an attorney, according to the affidavit. She later insisted that agents take her clothing to prove she didn’t kill her husband.
Francis said that Loretta Van Buren said she and her husband were “deep in debt” with about $50,000 in credit card debt, payments for a backhoe and a vehicle and a $60,000 line of credit that was due to the bank the next day. She said there was almost no money coming in after Terry Van Buren’s concrete business had failed and she was unemployed, the affidavit states. She said she’d taken $25,000 from her retirement earlier in the year to keep the business solvent. She told the agent that Terry Van Buren had a $200,000 insurance policy and said the money would probably erase all of the debt.
Investigators learned on Sept. 29, 2019, that Terry Van Buren’s life insurance policy was worth $300,000 and that Loretta Van Buren was the sole beneficiary, the affidavit states. On Oct. 2, agents learned the Van Burens had around $100 in their personal account until the deposit of $25,000 in March 2019; on Sept. 8, 2019, it was a balance of $91.38. The business account received $13,500 deposited into the concrete business in March 2019, as well. Its balance was $10,070.13 in August 2019.
In April 2020, Terry Van Buren also had an outstanding balance of $63,899 in credit card debt, and Loretta Van Buren’s was $60,859. Some of the balance was joint debt from both.
The autopsy report from the State Medical Examiner indicated Terry Van Buren died from a close contact gunshot wound to the head with soot present. The bullet traveled through the brain and severed the spinal cord before exiting the brain.
Francis said he believes Loretta Van Buren staged the scene to appear like a suicide. Home security video showed Loretta Van Buren leaving the home for 1½ hours in what Francis believed was an attempt to establish an alibi, the affidavit states. Terry Van Buren was not seen on video surveillance to have left the home that day and no one else was seen entering or leaving the home.
The OSBI confirmed that Loretta Van Buren was taken into custody Tuesday morning. She is expected to make her initial appearance later this week.
She is being held in the Comanche County Detention Center on a $500,000 warrant bond.
