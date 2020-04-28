A 60-year-old Cache woman is in jail awaiting her initial appearance in Comanche County District Court for allegations of killing her husband and making it look like a suicide after an Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation inquiry painted a different picture.
An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday and Loretta Michelle Van Buren was taken into custody before noon for the felony charge of first-degree murder with deliberate intent. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Van Buren is accused of shooting her husband, Terry Van Buren, in the head on Sept. 2, 2019, and of staging the scene to appear as a suicide, according to investigators. An investigation revealed evidence his body had been staged and that the family was in deep financial troubles, according to court documents.
Investigators believe the promise of a $300,000 life-insurance policy prompted the plan into action.
See more details in Wednesday’s edition of The Lawton Constitution.