CACHE — The Cache Area Chamber is hosting its first annual “Summer in the Streets” festival Saturday in the downtown business district of Cache.
From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., C Avenue in downtown Cache will be closed to traffic while the town celebrates community, said Chamber President Kristen Ward.
Those who attend the event can expect a wide variety of attractions and vendors. Rain or shine attendees will be entertained by dancing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu demonstrations, a petting zoo, food, drinks, handmade goods, community outreach and more.
Closing out the night of fellowship and festivities, the chamber will host a dance at the town square, Ward said.
The idea of the event came after pleas from the community began to surface online in March, Ward said. The chamber pulled together resources, determined to meet the need of the public to get together. In addition to giving residents the opportunity for gathering, the event also allows small business owners, who are participating as vendors, a chance to increase public awareness of what they have available in the area.
The strategy of serving both sides in a mutually beneficial way is not new to the Cache Area Chamber, which has a history of organizing these types of events and drawing tourism to the area, said Ward.
“Our goal is to be a voice for the business community, while also promoting general welfare and prosperity in our area,” she said. “Summer in the Streets, or the former Western Days or Chili Cook Off events, allows us to meet needs on both sides of the community, while showcasing the potential and personality our ‘small town’ has to offer.”
Parking will be at the Cache High School Gym, 205 W. H. Shuttle transportation to downtown will be provided. For questions or more information regarding vendors please see the Summer In the Streets Facebook event or email CacheAreaChamber@gmail.com.