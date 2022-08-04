Robin Muse, a fifth-grade social studies teacher at Cache 5th and 6th Grade Center, was one of 34 teachers who attended the Bob and Marion Wilson Teacher Institute of Colonial Williamsburg in the restored capital city of 18th-century Virginia this summer.

While in Colonial Williamsburg — the world’s largest living history museum — Oklahoma teachers met character interpreters portraying 18th-century people and were immersed in early American history through hands-on activities and reenactments of historical events. This marks the 30th year that Oklahoma teachers have attended the institute through a fellowship program coordinated by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a statewide nonprofit that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in public schools.

Recommended for you