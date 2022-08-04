Robin Muse, a fifth-grade social studies teacher at Cache 5th and 6th Grade Center, was one of 34 teachers who attended the Bob and Marion Wilson Teacher Institute of Colonial Williamsburg in the restored capital city of 18th-century Virginia this summer.
While in Colonial Williamsburg — the world’s largest living history museum — Oklahoma teachers met character interpreters portraying 18th-century people and were immersed in early American history through hands-on activities and reenactments of historical events. This marks the 30th year that Oklahoma teachers have attended the institute through a fellowship program coordinated by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a statewide nonprofit that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in public schools.
“This was an experience of a lifetime. I am so thankful I was given the opportunity to attend. I can’t wait to make a greater impact on my students,” Muse said.
“I loved learning about the ongoing archeology at Jamestown. The fact that it was founded 400 years ago and we are still learning new things about it is amazing. I also loved learning about all the different trades from the past. It was fascinating to watch them work and listen to their descriptions of what they do.
“I have a deeper understanding of the Native American experiences of the time so I can better show this aspect of colonial times. I have learned so much new information I can’t wait to share it all.”
The Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute provides participants with interactive teaching techniques and skills to become mentor teachers who can assist other educators to develop active learning classrooms and make history exciting and relevant for their students. Participants share strategies to improve instruction, raise literacy levels and enhance critical thinking skills.
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has coordinated Oklahoma’s participation in the Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute since 1993.