CACHE — Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance has been named Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) 2023 OASA District 13 Superintendent of the Year.
Hance will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) Summer Leadership Conference June 14-16.
Hance is completing his seventh year as superintendent of Cache Public Schools and 19th as a school administrator. During his tenure at Cache Public Schools, he navigated through challenging times such as a teacher walkout, COVID-19 shutdown, and reopening. CCOSA/OASA officials said Cache Public Schools continues to be a growing district under Hance’s leadership, with technological improvements, facilities and academics.
“It is truly an honor and very humbling to be recognized by your peers, and I am so proud to represent southwest Oklahoma for this award,” Hance said.
“Leadership is about building community, cultivating and empowering other leaders and focusing on student success,” said CCOSA/OASA Executive Director Pam Deering. “These school leaders have led through many challenges. They have worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for students to learn, grow and realize their full potential. Chad Hance is among the best of Oklahoma administrators. We are excited and proud to recognize these outstanding leaders who represent the next level in school leadership. They are courageous leaders.”
OASA has 20 districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA District. Recognition is given to leaders who:
• demonstrate successful experience in top level educational administration
• have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education
• can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others
• have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job
• have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level
• have made contributions to educational administration