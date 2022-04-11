CACHE — Freedom of the press is guaranteed to every American through the First Amendment.
Recently, a group of 134 sixth-graders in Cache learned about how journalists ensure that freedom of the press is upheld through acts of community journalism.
The students were members of Bernadette Lyon's sixth-grade English classes at Cache Public Schools.
“Growing up, my family always subscribed to the local newspaper, and I have always felt that it is the best source of information about our community, country and world,” Lyon said. “My family is still a yearly subscriber to The Lawton Constitution. I did not realize how little students know about a newspaper and the contents of it, so this was so fun to teach.”
Lyon saved newspapers over several weeks for the project. Her students were given a checklist and asked to find examples of 14 different articles from different sections of the newspaper including things like sports, editorials and general news.
Students have always had access to newspapers in Lyon’s classes. She keeps them on hand for “free reading time,” but this is the first time that her classes have studied the news in-depth.
“I hoped that by the end of the lesson that students would realize that there are other sources of information about their community, country and world, other than just searching the internet,” Lyon said. “I also wanted them to explore each section of the paper to be aware of what all is in a newspaper so that they become a person that appreciates and reads their local newspaper.”
Most of her students were unaware of the kind of information that is available in their local newspaper, according to Lyon, who said that her students enjoyed the project and that it was an “eye-opening experience.”
“I would love to repeat this project. The students enjoyed it and they really became familiar with the newspaper and what it has to offer. I hope they become readers of the newspaper, whether it be in print or online,” Lyon said.
Caleb Gladd, one of Lyon’s students, said the project helped him understand how to navigate a newspaper and where to find information.
“The project has shown me that there is more information than just the local news in the paper,” Gladd said.
Lyon was hopeful that this project would help her students understand what kind of careers students could use their writing skills in.
“I talk to students all the time about different career opportunities that they could possibly use their research and writing skills for,” Lyon said. “ This seemed like a great way to introduce them to ideas of becoming a writer or reporter.”