The Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved a $28 million loan for the Lawton Water Authority.

The funding, approved Thursday through the Oklahoma Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, will finance the Cache Road waterline replacement project, Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said. As a part of the revolving loan program, the OWRB will forgive $1 million of the loan principal. Lawton has traditionally used the revolving loan fund to cover the cost of expensive infrastructure work, repaying the loan through its Capital Improvements Program or from fees on city utility bills.

Recommended for you