The Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved a $28 million loan for the Lawton Water Authority.
The funding, approved Thursday through the Oklahoma Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, will finance the Cache Road waterline replacement project, Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said. As a part of the revolving loan program, the OWRB will forgive $1 million of the loan principal. Lawton has traditionally used the revolving loan fund to cover the cost of expensive infrastructure work, repaying the loan through its Capital Improvements Program or from fees on city utility bills.
State funding will allow the City of Lawton to begin a project to replace about 2 miles of aging and leaking water mains along Cache Road between Northwest 67th Street and Fort Sill Boulevard, and along a segment of Hunter Road. Specifically, the project will replace 10,600 feet of 24-inch to 36-inch water main, and 15,00 feet of 12-inch water main.
Whisenhunt said the City Council will be asked Tuesday to approve plans and specifications for the project, with the intent of letting the work for bids in January. Pending qualified bids, the project could be awarded in March and be under way 45 days thereafter. City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said the project also reflects the ingenuity of city staff, of a plan submitted by Whisenhunt to build a bridge over Wolf Creek in the 4400 block of Cache Road that will provide an ADA-compliant walking surface on the top and support for an aerial waterline underneath. Whisenhunt said the aerial line will be less expensive than burrowing under the creek.
That bridge also is the dividing line for the project: 12-inch segments will be installed to the east of the bridge; the larger segments to the west. The project also will include a sidewalk on the south side of Cache Road between Northwest 38th and Northwest 17th streets.
The water resources board also approved $1 million in funding for the Temple Utilities Authority to upgrade that town's water infrastructure. Temple's work will be financed with a 100 percent principal forgiveness loan through the Oklahoma Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
Funding will help build a new chlorine booster pump station, upgrade elevated tower components, install an emergency generator, retrofit the aerator, clarifier and gas chlorination room, and rehabilitate the working water treatment plant.
It was the second funding allocation made to Temple last week. Monday, Comanche County Commissioners designated $222,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the town to help it install a new irrigation system to dispose of water that comes from its sewer lagoons.