Cache Road Liquor & Wine is offering curbside service and discounts to those affected by the recent state of emergency declared as the community hunkers down during the battle against COVID-19.
General Manager Mike O’Malley said you can get a case of Coronas and while you’re at it, also a product to avoid coronavirus contamination.
But first things first. The store, 2002 Cache Road, is offering customers curb service.
“It’s a crazy time and we’re trying to make it easier on our customers,” O’Malley said. “We’ll carry out, take your payment and you won’t have to come inside.”
Customers will have to provide age verification in the form of a valid identification card for all curbside pickup. You can park in the east or south parking lot for the service.
The methodology of the process:
•Call ahead with your order or from the parking lot. Know the product, size and number of bottles you want. Also provide your name, vehicle model and its color and give a 15 minute time frame for your arrival. An employee will bring out your total, take the payment and then return with your product.
O’Mally said the process will be adapted as what works best is figured out.
For orders, call 580-355-7451.
“We’ll be providing curbside pickup at least until this (state of emergency) is done,” O’Malley said.
The store also has hand sanitizer kits available to sell to customers. Around 1,000 kits were ordered from local business Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc. The kits include aloe vera gel, the bottle and Everclear alcohol to use to make the sanitizer.
“Our sanitizer kits are actually higher alcohol than the ones you get at the grocery,” O’Malley said. “Ours will be 70 percent while those are only 60 percent.”
Customers who have been affected by the state of emergency who work in the service industry and employees of gyms and other venues closed will receive a 10 percent discount on products not already on sale. Bring a paystub or other proof of employment from one of the affected industries: bars, restaurants, gyms.
“It’s not a lot but it helps,” O’Malley said. “These are strange times we live in but we will get through this, together, as a community.”