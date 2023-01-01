Larry Adair said he and his neighbors in the Shelter Lakes Addition just want to know specifically why their taxes on properties in the Cache School District went up so dramatically in 2022.
But, Comanche County officials said property taxes have increased in multiple school districts across Comanche County, not just the Cache School District.
Cache School District residents have known since summer that an increase in their property taxes was coming after the Comanche County Assessors Office said a clerical error and exemptions disallowed for the Goodyear plant by the Oklahoma Tax Commission would affect 2022 property taxes. That increase came in December, with some property owners reporting their taxes increased 20 percent or more from what they paid in 2021.
The mistake affected more than what property owners are paying. It also affected the entities that tax revenue for operations, most notably, Cache Public Schools.
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance has said the county assessor notified him that a mistake in the reported real estate value of property in the district for the 2021 year resulted in property being overvalued by $51 million, an error that was corrected. For Cache Public Schools, the net result was about $2 million less allocated for the general, sinking (debt service) and building funds, meaning the school district had to adjust its General Fund, use reserves and delay a middle school renovation project that was supposed to begin in October. Those students are being housed at the Lawton Christian School campus that Cache Public Schools purchased.
Cache officials said they expected property taxes to increase by 10-15 percent.
Hance, who owns property in his school district, said his tax bill increased about the same percentage he estimated, or about 15 percent. He said the increase in his total tax bill for 2022 was actually higher, because the valuation of his property as a whole also increased.
“My tax bill went up about 20 percent,” he said, explaining about 5 percent of the increase on his $3,871 bill was due to an increase in valuation; the remainder was due to the assessment problem.
Adair said the increase on his Shelter Lake home was 21 percent, noting his tax bill went from $5,175 in 2021 to $6,247 in 2022, despite his taxable value remaining the same. He said friends saw a 23 percent increase in their property tax in 2022 — increasing from $4,114 in 2021 to $5,042 in 2022 — but unlike his situation, their taxable value increased. Two other neighbors saw their taxes increase 26 percent and 31 percent, with taxable value increases also recorded.
Adair said the situation is confusing, and all he and his neighbors want is a thorough explanation of what happened. He said Cache School District property owners didn’t get any official notification of what the increase would be, explaining that he only learned about the situation this past summer “when I saw it in the paper.”
“What happened?” he asked, saying the Shelter Lake Home Owners Association has discussed the issue but is aware the district attorney is limiting what the Comanche County Assessor’s Office can say. “People made a mistake; I get it. But we don’t know why.”
Adair said “why” is important for property owners to understand an increase that could have long term effects on those who making mortgage payments, explaining they will be getting notifications from their mortgage holders that escrow accounts are going to be short. And that means coming up with additional money, he said.
Officials with the Comanche County Assessor’s Office, noting they did not set that 10-15 percent increase estimate, said millage rates across the county fluctuated by different amounts depending on the school district and what is going on there. Deputy Assessor Robbie Traughber said increases were actually higher in school districts such as Bishop School, whose residents passed an $8.1 million bond issue to build a new middle school. That means Bishop property owners will be paying off that debt via increases in property taxes.
County officials said millage rates in Bishop, Cache and Flower Mound school districts increased because of bond issues. In addition, millage rates are affected by municipalities with sinking funds (funds used to pay off debt, but they also can be affected by tort claims, friendly lawsuits and judgments).
“Such events can also affect the mill levy for a given district,” the assessor’s office said in a statement.
Property values in the county also have increased dramatically in the last year or so, officials said.
“When a property sells, its taxes are based on that sales price,” the office said in a statement.
County assessors also said some properties are not at their full assessed value. Under state law, that means the property taxes automatically increase 3 percent each year (for those with a homestead exemption) or 5 percent for others until the property’s full value is reached. That will affect total property taxes.
“Mill levies and property values have the greatest overall impact on the property taxes in a given school district,” the office said in its statement.
In all, county officials estimate 5,550 Comanche County property owners saw increases in property taxes related to the Cache Public Schools situation, out of 53,596 tax statements mailed out in December by the County Treasurer’s Office.
Officials with the assessor’s office said there is no way to determine whether the issue will continue into the 2023 tax year.
“Therefore, our office is unable to say with any certainty whether or not the taxpayers’ property taxes will increase or decrease,” the office said in its statement.