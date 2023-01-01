Story Highlights

Some property owners in the Cache School District are questioning why their taxes have risen 20 percent or more.

The tax increase stems from a problem with valuation of the Goodyear plant, which is in the Cache School District. In the summer, the Comanche County Assessor acknowledged that an error had been made in the plant's valuation, which resulted in property being overvalued by $51 million.

The error resulted in Cache School District receiving $2 million less allocated for the general, sinking and building funds, which resulted in a delay for a renovation project for the middle school.

Larry Adair said he and his neighbors in the Shelter Lakes Addition just want to know specifically why their taxes on properties in the Cache School District went up so dramatically in 2022.

But, Comanche County officials said property taxes have increased in multiple school districts across Comanche County, not just the Cache School District.

