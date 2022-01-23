CACHE — On Feb. 8, Cache Public School District will have two separate propositions on local ballots to issue bonds totaling $36,365,000.
The $36 million will be split between three projects: $19.5 million for a new field house for Cache Middle School, $15.8 million to remodel Cache Middle School and $1 million for new buses.
The bonds will fund substantial remodeling and additions to Cache Middle School and fund the purchase of new school buses for the district.
The largest of the two proposed bonds, valued at $35,365,000, will fund a substantial overhaul of the middle school, including the addition of six new classrooms, a seminar room, a new library, additional office space and the demolition of and building of a new field house for Cache sports.
The six new classrooms will include two new science lab areas, something the district has needed for some time, according to Cache Superintendent Chad Hance.
“Right now, we don’t have any science lab space, exactly,” Hance said.
The bonds will result in a 6.9 percent increase in property tax for the Cache area, which Hance said, due to a large increase in estimated land value in the area, will not be a significant increase in rates paid in previous years.
“The millage will be less that what they paid in 2019,” Hance said.
Most of the middle school and its constituent buildings were constructed in the early 1980s, when the student body numbered about 70 to 80 students on average. Currently, the count hovers between 170 to 180 students, more than double the amount the school was built to accommodate.
“Anybody at the middle school recognizes the need for improvements to the facilities, and for more space,” Hance said.
New construction also will include a new parking lot, expanding the available space for student and staff parking at the middle school campus.
One of the largest projects the proposed bond would fund is the new field house for middle school sports teams.
The current field house was constructed in the 1990s, before Cache had a soccer team or any girls’ athletics to speak of. It has only four locker rooms, which means many of the rooms have to be shared, serving both boys’ and girls’ teams.
Spacing is a big issue at the field house, according to Hance.
“The main entrance currently leads directly into one of the locker and bathrooms,” Hance said. “There’s very little space.”
The other proposition on the ballot is $1 million for transportation. The bond will fund the replacement of buses as needed, every two to three years, for a total of 13 years.
The Cache School District has two bonds outstanding: $3.5 million from 2020 and $3.7 million from 2021. Bonds from 2020 were used to construct at new fifth- and sixth-grade center, renovate the band room and renovate the new high school cafeteria.
More than $3.5 million was used in 2021 bonds for the fifth- and sixth-grade center and $200,000 was targeted for transportation.