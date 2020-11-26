Students at Cache Public Schools will attend classes virtually when they return from their Thanksgiving Break.
But, Lawton Public Schools still plans to resume in-person classes.
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance said in a statement Wednesday that all Cache students will move to virtual classes for the week of Nov. 30 because of COVID-19, with administrators committed to monitoring the situation and making any needed changes. Cache students are off this week for Thanksgiving Break.
“This decision is based on the high number of positive cases with staff and students recently. We currently have approximately 40 active cases in the last ten days. Our staffing has also become depleted with an overwhelming number of quarantines,” Hance said in his statement.
Hance said district administrators hope the move to virtual settings will slow the spread of COVID-19 in the district, protecting students and staff. He said the district will monitor the trend of positive cases through Dec. 4, and decide on moving back to in-person classes on a week-to-week basis.
“If the current trend continues, please expect to move to virtual for the remainder of the semester,” Hance said in his statement.
Earlier this year, Hance said the district was prepared to move all its students to virtual classes, if the need arose. Last week, the district announced its middle school and high school would convert to virtual classes for the remainder of that week because of the incidents of COVID-19.
In addition to virtual classes, all extracurricular activities will be postponed next week, and all school facilities will be closed to everyone, including outside groups. Hance said parents will receive additional information related to the virtual classes in coming days.
Comanche County, like all counties across Oklahoma, has been reporting increasing incidents of COVID-19. Tuesday, an epidemiologist for Comanche County Memorial Hospital said he and others were asking school districts to consider going to all virtual classes for the week following Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks, as part of an effort to stem what health care experts fear will be an even bigger increase in COVID-19 because of holiday gatherings.
Cache, like most school districts in Oklahoma, offers its students the option of virtual or in-person classes, although Hance said the district has plans in place to convert all students to virtual.
Lawton Public Schools has the same plan, although the district plans to bring students back to in-person classes after Thanksgiving Break, officials said Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Lawton Superintendent Kevin Hime said the district has safety protocols in place and is closly monitoring incidents of COVID-19, which are routinely updated and reported on the district’s website. Hime said LPS doesn’t expect to make a district-wide decision to close. Rather, administrators will look at an individual school and the COVID-19 incidents there to make a decision for a particular site.
As of Nov. 20 (the day classes were dismissed for Thanksgiving break), the district was reporting 42 active positive cases of COVID-19 among employees (out of 81 for the entire school year) and 39 students (out of 116 for the entire school year). In addition, the district had 593 people in quarantine as of Nov. 20, 58 employees and 535 students, because of close contact with someone with COVID-19.