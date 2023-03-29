Cache Public Schools has filed a lawsuit against the Comanche County assessor and two other county entities, alleging negligence in a valuation error that cost the school district $3.3 million in tax revenue.

The lawsuit was filed last week in Comanche County District Court against Grant Edwards, both individually and in his role as Comanche County Assessor; the Comanche County Equalization Board; and the Comanche County Treasurer. The suit alleges negligence by the parties in not verifying that a substantial increase in valuation was accurate. The increase was not accurate, and the result was a new assessment that left Cache Public Schools with a $3,320,514.69 shortfall.

Recommended for you