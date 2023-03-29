Cache Public Schools has filed a lawsuit against the Comanche County assessor and two other county entities, alleging negligence in a valuation error that cost the school district $3.3 million in tax revenue.
The lawsuit was filed last week in Comanche County District Court against Grant Edwards, both individually and in his role as Comanche County Assessor; the Comanche County Equalization Board; and the Comanche County Treasurer. The suit alleges negligence by the parties in not verifying that a substantial increase in valuation was accurate. The increase was not accurate, and the result was a new assessment that left Cache Public Schools with a $3,320,514.69 shortfall.
The district is seeking recovery of that $3.3 million, said Cache Superintendent Chad Hance.
In its lawsuit, the district is alleging negligence and wants a judgment against all three entities, to include Edwards. County commissioners have a special meeting set Thursday to meet in executive session on the issue, according to the agenda.
The suit alleges Edwards was negligent in his work to ensure the fair market cash value of all properties in the county that are subject to taxation. An individual account (identified last year as Goodyear) in 2021 was improperly assessed at $51,021,999, a value the lawsuit said was “significantly skewed upward.” A representative of the district asked on “several occasions” for confirmation the total valuation was accurate, and each time was assured it was. The suit said Edwards certified “a grossly overstated amount” to the County Equalization Board, which in turn accepted the provided valuation.
On Dec. 29, 2021, a Complaint of Erroneous Assessment was presented to the county assessor, and approval of the complaint in January 2022 by Edwards and the County Equalization Board resulted in a decrease in the valuation to $15,246,999. On June 29, 2022, a Complaint of Erroneous Assessment and Order resulted in a June 23 finding by Edwards and the Equalization Board reducing the assessed value by $33.775 million.
The result affected Cache Public Schools (in terms of reducing its available funding) and those who own property in the Cache School District. Pproperty taxes increased in 2022 to ensure the district received the amount of money it needed to cover its bond debt.
Cache Public Schools’ lawsuit charges the entities/individuals to accurately assess the property value and approved that valuation despite knowing the change was significant and could impact one or more governmental entities because of under-collected tax revenues. Because the ultimate correction didn’t occur quickly, it left Cache Public Schools without recourse in seeking supplemental revenue from the State of Oklahoma, resulting in a “significant deficit” in the school district’s operating and sinking funds, the suit states. And, the treasurer did not do its job in collecting taxes owed to Cache Public Schools, the suit states.
Hance said Tuesday that his district still is dealing with the fallout from the mistake.
The net loss to the district was about $1.7 million in the General Fund and $350,000 in the building fund. It also caused the district to be short $800,000 in its sinking fund (which pays bond debt), the reason property assessments in the school district increased last year. Hance said the revenue loss forced the district to change the building program it had initiated.
“We proceeded with a smaller version of our project,” Hance said, explaining the district proceeded with plans for its middle school upgrade, but put all other projects on hold.