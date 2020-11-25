All students at Cache Public Schools will be attending school virtually when classes resume Monday, Superintendent Chad Hance said.
Hance, in a statement posted on the school's website on Wednesday, said the district has had 40 active cases of COVID-19 in the past 10 days, and the district's staffing also is depleted because of the number of quarantines. The district is on Thanksgiving Break this week, and all students and staff will move to virtual classes when they return Nov. 30. The situation will be evaluated on a weekly basis, he said.