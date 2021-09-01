Cache Public Schools implement emergency lockdown

CACHE — Cache Public Schools implemented a campus-wide emergency lockdown Tuesday after a domestic dispute in Lawton escalated.
Officials said one of the parties involved in the dispute indicated that the family’s children in the Cache system might face possible danger from a member of the family.
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance said one of his principals received a call from the Cache Police Department around 9 a.m. and immediately contacted Hance with the report from police. Hance put the system’s lockdown protocols into effect, sending out a mass email notice to all parents at 9:17 a.m. Administrators at the various buildings on campus took immediate steps to secure their own buildings and soon buses were moved from the bus barn to block the entrances to the campus on the south side of Cache Road.
“The police department was going to use yellow crime scene tape but I told them I had a good way to block the entrances and we started getting our activity buses and some yellow buses into place to block those entrances,” Hance said. “It didn’t take us long to get the campus locked down.”
Students were kept in their classrooms until the lunch hour, and at that point, they were allowed to go to the cafeteria to eat. The lockdown continued into the afternoon and around 1 p.m. the system notified staff and parents through another mass-mailer that buses would run at 3:15 p.m. and at that time parents who normally pick up their students were instructed to wait until after 3:15 p.m. to line up to pick up their students.
“By the end of the day Officer Michael Crank informed me that the situation had become ‘more normal’ and with that being the case we decided to return to our normal schedule at all our schools for Wednesday,” Hance said. “All our staff members and students did a good job staying calm and getting through the day without any incidents.”