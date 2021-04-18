Beginning Monday, the policy of wearing masks at Cache Public Schools will be a recommendation, not a requirement.
Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance posted a statement to the district’s website Friday announcing the change. The requirement to wear masks has been in effect in Cache schools since the district began the 2020-2021 school year in August 2020, as protection against COVID-19.
According to Hance’s statement, the change “stems from the very low number of exposures and positive cases. Along with the wide availability of vaccines and with the change in the CDC guidelines, we feel at this time we can relax our mask mandates.
“Anyone who wants to continue to wear a mask is welcome to do so. It is our hope to have a normal end of the school year as possible, which includes all end-of-the-year activities. Individuals that have been vaccinated are not subject to quarantine, plus the CDC has lowered the social distance requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet for 15 minutes. We will continue to encourage handwashing, sanitizing, and social distancing for the remainder of the school year.”