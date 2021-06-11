CACHE — Cache officials broke ground Friday on a 1,200-square-foot addition to the city’s animal shelter.
“To me this is something that catches the eye for a long time,” said Cache Mayor Scott Brown. “We try really hard to keep animals as long as we can, so they can get the opportunity to be adopted out, and this is going to aid in that.”
The addition will include eight new kennels, a cat room, family room and offices for the animal control officers, said Brown.
The facility costs an estimated $94,000; however, those funds are coming from revenue generated from the city’s contract with Fort Sill to provide animal control to the post.
“So, in any small community, animal control is always tough to allocate money towards and we were lucky when Fort Sill approached us a while ago to talk about us taking contracts,” Brown said. “We got additional money to help aid in building an animal shelter. We got a truck out of it.”
The facility is expected to be completed in late August, said Brown, who has been working toward this since he was a council member.
“It's something really special,” said Brown. “I was a city councilman for two years when Fort Sill approached. Thankfully my other council members gave me the opportunity to go out and bid this job and bring it into the City of Cache. So this was kind of my first baby, per se, and I'm so excited to see it all panned out.”