Joseph Tahsequah

Cache native Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tahsequah serves as a machinist’s mate at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

 Photo by Chief Petty Officer Terah Bryant,/Navy Office of Community Outreach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tahsequah, a native of Cache, Oklahoma, is ensuring the Navy stays healthy and mission ready while serving at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. Naval Medical Center Portsmouth is the U. S. Navy’s oldest, continuously-operating hospital, and since 1830, has served military members and their families.

Tahsequah joined the Navy nearly five years ago. Today, Tahsequah serves as a machinist’s mate.

