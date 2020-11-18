CACHE — Cases of COVID-19 at Cache Middle School have prompted the district to move some students to virtual learning for the remainder of the week.
Superintendent Chad Hance announced Tuesday that because of recent events involving three positive cases at the middle school — which resulted in a large number of students being quarantined — all students in seventh and eighth grades will be moved to virtual learning for today and Thursday. Friday already had been designated a virtual learning day for the entire district, and school is out of the week of Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving Break.
“We will continue to monitor the situation during Thanksgiving break and will notify parents of the plans moving forward after the break. Thank you for your support and understanding,” Hance said in a statement posted on the district’s website.
Hance said last week that while administrators had no plans to take the entire district to virtual learning, they continue to monitor students and staff closely and had plans in place to take action should the need arise.