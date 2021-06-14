CACHE — A Hollister man is in critical condition after being thrown from his motorcycle Saturday morning in northeastern Comanche County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Vencent Vigus, 45, was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with head, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
Vigus, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Cache Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a right curve at the intersection of Northwest Cooper Road and Pain Road, ½-mile east of Cache, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported. The bike continued off the roadway, struck a culvert and went airborne over Paint Road. While in the air, Vigus separated from the bike and landed about 131 feet west and 24 feet south from the area of impact, according to Johnson.
The condition of the driver and cause of the wreck remain under investigation, the report states.