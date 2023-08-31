CACHE — A community flea market and Indian taco sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cahoma Building, 1 mile west of Cache on old U.S. 62.
CACHE — A community flea market and Indian taco sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cahoma Building, 1 mile west of Cache on old U.S. 62.
The market is open to the public and all vendors are welcome.
The market will feature handmade arts and crafts as well as original artwork by local tribal artists. You will also find lots of flea market bargains.
Set up fee is $10 per table. You may also rent tables for $10 each on a first come, first served basis. Vendors may begin setting up at 7 a.m.
Call Eleanor McDaniel at 580 483-6864.
