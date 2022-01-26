DUNCAN — A Cache man is wanted by the law after, investigators say, he got away from a high-speed pursuit in Stephens County.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Lopaka John Richardson, 24, where he received a felony allegation of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, as well as for a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license, records indicate. He faces up to five years for the felony, if convicted.
Duncan Police Officer David Woods Jr. was on patrol shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, when he heard a report of a disturbance at a home at 109 W. Hickory. While en route, he said the person involved had left in a white car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Moments later, an officer tried to stop the car while it was traveling 80 in a 35-mph zone and Woods said he dropped into pursuit. The car blew through a stop sign on East Plato Road and, with Woods in pursuit, speeds went over 100 mph, the affidavit states. The driver passed several vehicles while topping hills, driving into oncoming traffic and causing the officer to drop the pursuit for safety precautions, he said.
“He obviously had no regard for anyone’s safety,” Woods said. “If a vehicle would have been traveling west over that hill, I feel that an accident could not have been avoided and most likely it would have been fatal.”
A woman at 109 W. Hickory told investigators her boyfriend, Lopaka John Richardson, was driving the car, according to the affidavit. She said they’d argued, and he took the car without her consent. While trying to stop him, she said he took off and dragged her, giving her minor road rash.
The woman filed a stolen vehicle report. Richardson called her later and told her he’d left the vehicle at a store in Cache, the affidavit states. It was later learned his license was suspended.