A Cache man was ordered to serve life in prison without parole plus another 25 years after being sentenced for child sexual abuse and child porn charges.
On Friday, Justin Lee Brock, 33, was sentenced to serve the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty June 14 by a Comanche County jury of child sexual abuse. He received an additional 25 years in prison for charge of child pornography that was found on his cellphone.
Caddo/Grady County District Judge Kory Kirkland followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Brock serve his sentences consecutively, effectively keeping him behind bars for the rest of his life.
Brock was found guilty of allegations he molested a relative in the fall of 2020. An investigation began in early December 2020 after the girl was found to be suffering from gonorrhea. A large amount of child pornography was also discovered on his cellphone.
Brock admitted during the trial that there had been sexual contact between him and the then-4-year-old girl. He also admitted there were 23 images of child pornography on his phone. During his testimony, he tried to blame the girl for coming onto him.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.