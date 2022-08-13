A Cache man was ordered to serve life in prison without parole plus another 25 years after being sentenced for child sexual abuse and child porn charges.

On Friday, Justin Lee Brock, 33, was sentenced to serve the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty June 14 by a Comanche County jury of child sexual abuse. He received an additional 25 years in prison for charge of child pornography that was found on his cellphone.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.