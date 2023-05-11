CACHE — A 68-year-old Cache man is accused of stabbing another man because he was angry during an argument.
James Hines Wyrick made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
The incident happened May 4 on Comanche trust land at 18514 Cache Road. Comanche Nation Police Officer Matthew Miles stated officers were called shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a stabbing call. They arrived to find Wyrick being held down on the floor by other family members, the probable cause affidavit states.
Investigators learned Wyrick and another man had gotten into a physical fight in the kitchen area that included grabbing, pushing and hitting each other while, Miles stated. Wyrick is accused of picking up a purple kitchen knife and of stabbing the other man twice in the upper left shoulder area before being tackled and held down by several people, the affidavit states.
Wyrick admitted he tried to wound the other unarmed man with the knife, Miles stated. He said he did it “out of anger and in an effort to get (victim) before he was able to get him,” according to the affidavit.
Wyrick has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from January 1994 for a count of first-degree burglary, records indicate.
Held on $75,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the victim or witnesses, Wyrick returns to court at 3 p.m. July 24 for his preliminary hearing conference.
