CACHE — A 68-year-old Cache man is accused of stabbing another man because he was angry during an argument.

James Hines Wyrick made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

