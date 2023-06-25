A Cache man is in jail, accused of beating his father with a stick, holding him against his will, preventing him from calling 911 and stealing his credit card.
Michael Shawn Cook, 46, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, taking/receiving a stolen credit card and a misdemeanor count of preventing an emergency phone call, records indicate.
Cache police were called Monday to an assault at an apartment at Oklahoma 115 and A Avenue and arrived to find the fire alarm engaged. Cook’s aunt arrived with the father who was “actively yelling in pain and having a hard time standing,” the probable cause affidavit states. The apartment was in disarray with debris, flour and knives scattered throughout, according to police. A blunt, wooden pole the man said Cook used to hit him was recovered.
The father said Cook had prevented him from calling 911 before he left on foot and was probably heading back to their last home at 2617 SW Crater Creek Road. The man said he was injured to his leg and foot but declined an ambulance, saying he would have family take him to the hospital later, the affidavit states. He would return to the police department after receiving medical treatment.
In his statement, the father said Cook wouldn’t let him leave his bedroom and threatened to kill him. He said Cook also took his credit card and prevented him from calling 911 by keeping him away from the phone in the living room, the affidavit states. He also said Cook hit him repeatedly with the wooden pole.
Cook was seen walking toward the home at Crater Creek and stopped by police. He was taken under arrest and a credit card taken from his father was recovered, according to the affidavit.
Held on $30,000 bond with the order he have no contact with his father, Cook returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 5 for his preliminary hearing conference.
