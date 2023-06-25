A Cache man is in jail, accused of beating his father with a stick, holding him against his will, preventing him from calling 911 and stealing his credit card.

Michael Shawn Cook, 46, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, taking/receiving a stolen credit card and a misdemeanor count of preventing an emergency phone call, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

