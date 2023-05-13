CACHE — An 88-year-old Comanche County man is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday night south of Cache.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Lawrence Chesnutt, of Cache, was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later flown to OU Medical where he was admitted in fair condition with neck injuries.
Chesnutt was driving a Chevrolet Express northbound on Oklahoma 115 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when Eddie C. Elliot was driving a BMW 740 eastbound on West Lee Boulevard and failed to yield at a stop sign, hitting the Chevrolet, about 1½ miles south of Cache, Trooper Luke Norton reported. Chesnut was pinned inside his vehicle for about 20 minutes before being freed by Cache volunteer firefighters.
Elliot, 70, of Lawton, was not injured. A passenger, 27-year-old Israel J. Martin, also of Lawton, was transported by ambulance to Memorial where he was treated and released, according to Norton.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seatbelts.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.