CACHE — An 88-year-old Comanche County man is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday night south of Cache.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Lawrence Chesnutt, of Cache, was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later flown to OU Medical where he was admitted in fair condition with neck injuries.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

