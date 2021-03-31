ELGIN — A Cache man is in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital after being partially ejected during a Monday night wreck in northern Comanche County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Carl W. Red Elk, 35, was flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with internal trunk injuries.
Red Elk was driving a GMC Yukon southbound on U.S. 62 shortly after 9:30 p.m. when a northbound Dodge Ram driven by Aaron L. Deutsch collided in the southbound lane, about 5 miles west of Elgin, Trooper Sheldon Glass reported. Red Elk, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected.
Deutsch, 42, of Apache, was treated and released. A 12-year-old passenger was uninjured. Glass reported they were both wearing their seatbelts.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.