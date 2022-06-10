A 63-year-old Cache man will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex allegations the day before his trial was to begin.
Michael Dean Myott pleaded guilty before Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan to felony counts of rape by instrumentation, filed in October 2020, and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, amended to the complaint in July 2021, records indicate.
Flanagan sentenced Myott to serve two 15-year prison sentences concurrently with credit for time served. Due to the nature of the crimes, he will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before consideration for parole. Upon release he will have to serve three years supervised probation by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Myott was interviewed by Cache police in August 2020 after he’d been served with a protective order. The victim, who was under 16 years of age, told her mother Myott had conducted lewd sexual acts two months prior and there had been five different incidents at different locations in Cache and Lawton, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.