A Cache man said it wasn’t his fault.
But a Comanche County jury of eight women and four men decided after two hours of deliberation that it was and recommended he remain behind bars for the rest of his life. On Tuesday, the jury found Justin Lee Brock, 33, guilty of allegations of child sexual abuse and possession of child pornography on his phone.
Brock was found guilty on both felony counts of lewd acts to a child under 12 and possession of child pornography. The jury recommended he serve life in prison without parole for the lewd acts charge and the maximum of 25 years for the child pornography count.
Brock was on trial for allegations he molested his stepdaughter in the fall of 2020. An investigation began in early December 2020 after the girl was found to be suffering from gonorrhea.
Police also discovered the trove of child pornography images in Brock’s cell phone while conducting a search warrant.
Brock admitted to the jury Tuesday morning that there had been sexual contact between him and the then-4-year-old girl he’d help raise since she was 8 months old. He also admitted there were 23 images of child pornography on his phone.
From the witness stand, Brock confirmed he told investigators the girl he’d helped raise since she was 8 months old seduced him.
“Were you truthful when you said this was (the girl’s) fault?” Assistant District Attorney Melanie Vasquez asked Brock, who responded, “Yes.”
Vasquez then asked Brock if he stood by his statement to an investigator that had been recorded and shown to the jury earlier. He said he did and offered she’d been molested before the contact he said happened in October 20220.
“And you’re testifying against the girl who called you daddy?” Vasquez asked.
Brock replied: “Yes, ma’am.”
Brock’s wife, Brianna, had testified before him. She said she’s standing by her husband and believed that another family member may have molested her daughter.
However, the now-6-year-old girl testified her “daddy” is who molested her.
In closing arguments, Brock’s attorney, Taylor Stein, attempted to persuade the jury the girl’s testimony was coerced. He said the provenance of the pornographic images was not disclosed by the prosecution.
Vasquez closed by asking if Brock fit the image of a “good dad” he and his wife had attempted to present. She noted the ages of the children from the porn images were around the victim’s age.
“Does a good dad have 23 images of child porn on his phone?” she asked. “When a child discloses molestation, you believe them. Did she (Brianna Brock) seem like she believed her daughter?”
The prosecutor noted Brock’s insistence he wasn’t culpable was a signal of his lack of accountability to himself and to others.
“It’s not his fault,” she said. “He points the finger at other people … it’s still his fault.”
The jury agreed.
After having been free on $50,000 bond since August 2021, Brock was returned to handcuffs and taken to the Comanche County Detention Center to await his formal sentencing.
Caddo/Grady County District Judge Kory Kirkland ordered Brock to return to court at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 12 for his final sentencing.