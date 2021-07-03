CACHE — A Comanche County man is in jail on $100,000 bond after he was accused of trying to "fire" his wife Thursday morning.
Alan Van Krone, 53, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of attempted aggravated assault and battery as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse-assault and battery, records indicate.
Law enforcement was called shortly before 10 a.m. to 603 West H in Cache on the report of someone having gas thrown on them. Investigators spoke with Krone’s wife who said the argument with her husband began when he wanted to take her minivan because he didn’t have his driver’s license, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said the van was out of gas and Krone was putting gas into it from a can when the argument began. After he hit her, she said, he began chasing her with the gas can while trying to throw gas on her.
A witness told investigators he saw Krone backhand the woman before chasing her and yelling at her to “burn” while throwing gas at her and trying to light his lighter, the affidavit states. Gas got in the woman’s eyes and the witness said she cried out she couldn’t see.
Investigators noted the woman smelled of gas and had a red mark on her cheek she said came days before. According to the affidavit, she had more red marks on her upper arm as well as old bruising from several days before. Her knee was injured and left foot was swollen from being stomped on, she said. There also were injuries from being struck by a remote control that morning when, she said, Krone tried to wake her up.
Krone returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 25 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.