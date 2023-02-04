With a prior domestic assault conviction, a Cache man is in jail for allegations of abuse against his girlfriend.
Patric Houston Southern, 31, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for a felony charge of domestic abuse – assault and battery, second and subsequent, records indicate. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.
Cache police were called around 10 p.m. Saturday to 900 West E regarding a domestic assault and arrived to an aggressive greeting by Southern, according to the probable cause affidavit. He stepped outside, his hair in his face, smelling strongly of alcohol and his fists clenched as he asked why police were there while trying to keep an officer away from the door, according to investigators. He sat at the steps when requested and the officer spoke with the woman inside.
She told police Southern had punched holes in the door leading to the bedroom and had pressed a blanket into her throat, cutting off her breathing, the affidavit states. Her cheeks were red and she had burn marks on her chest, according to police. She said Southern tried to put a cigarette out on her cheek and the cherry had fallen onto her chest.
While throwing things around the home, Southern was heard by neighbors and the woman threatening to kill her, according to the affidavit.
Southern was arrested and the woman was advised how to file for a protective order.
Southern had a 2017 felony charge filed in Comanche County for domestic abuse. In making a guilty plea in July 2021 received a misdemeanor count and a one-year suspended sentence, records indicate.
Held on $20,000 bond, Southern returns to court at 3 p.m. April 11 for his preliminary hearing conference.
