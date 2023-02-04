With a prior domestic assault conviction, a Cache man is in jail for allegations of abuse against his girlfriend.

Patric Houston Southern, 31, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for a felony charge of domestic abuse – assault and battery, second and subsequent, records indicate. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

