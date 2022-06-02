A Cache man is free on $10,000 bond after, investigators say, he conspired to break another man’s ankle in September 2021.
Daniel Stewart Hoagland, 33, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of conspiracy to commit an aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The investigation began with a reported Sept. 19, 2021, bar fight at the Lonesome Dove Bar, 116386 Oklahoma 115, in Cache.
Cache Police Officer Dodie Brede stated the victim was found going into shock on the back patio apron while claiming, “My leg is broke … I don’t even know that man,” the probable cause affidavit states. The officer noted he had facial bruising and scrapes and his right ankle appeared broken with the bone showing through the skin.
The injured man told Brede his girlfriend of four years has a child from a prior relationship with Hoagland. He said Hoagland had become upset and threatened him for disciplining the child but was unsure if it was him or another man who assaulted him, the affidavit states.
Brede viewed security video and stated Hoagland was seen following the man out of the bar as another man attempted to slow down the victim. Hoagland and the other man were seen leaving the injured man on the patio while leaving the bar without calling 911 or telling anyone the man needed medical care, according to the affidavit. As of Wednesday, the second man has not been charged.
The injured man was taken to a hospital for medical care.
Hoagland, who is free on $10,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 30 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.