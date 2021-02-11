A 33-year-old Cache man is out of jail on $25,000 bond after he was accused of beating and threatening his estranged wife and her dogs with a handgun.
Christopher M. Thomas made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of feloniously pointing a firearm as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. The gun charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Thomas was arrested Saturday following the incident the night before. According to the probable cause affidavit, his wife was packing her things to move out after separating from him when she said they began fighting. She said he threw her to the floor and choked her with his white karate belt.
She said he went outside and returned with a gun, putting it to her head, causing a small bruise, according to investigators. He told her, “I will kill you and the mother (expletive) dogs, too,” the affidavit states.
Thomas pointed the unloaded gun at her and pulled the trigger. They began fighting again when, she said, he hit her in the face and neck with the butt of the pistol. She said he also grabbed her by the hair and slammed her face into the floor. He also hit her on her bottom with a broom, causing bruising, she said.
Police pulled Thomas over while driving away and took him into custody. A black Ruger handgun was in the car, according to the affidavit. He told investigators the couple had been arguing and that he grabbed her and pushed her before taking the gun and leaving.
As part of his bond conditions, Thomas is to have no contact with his estranged wife and is to surrender all firearms to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office. He returns to court at 3 p.m. May 27 for his preliminary hearing conference.