CACHE — A reported robbery with a knife led to shots fired, a manhunt and a Comanche County town put on lockdown.
The reported robbery at knifepoint happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Hop & Sack Convenience Store, 405 W. H Avenue. Cache Police arrived and when the suspect took off running on North 3rd Street, at least one gunshot was fired. No injuries were reported.
A bus stolen from east Lawton on Monday was reported to have been left at the store.
The suspect, identified in a “Be On The Lookout” alert as a black man with no shirt, and ripped blue and black pajama pants, then took cover in the residential area. He is believed to still be armed with the knife.
Lawton Police were called to bring in a K9 officer to assist with the search as well as to investigate the stolen vehicle. The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol also were brought in to assist with establishing a perimeter around the area and keep the area closed for the search. The law enforcement perimeter would eventually encompass most of the northeast part of town from the Hop & Sack to the Crater Creek area.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol helicopter was requested to assist the hunt but high winds from the north kept it from offering an aerial search.
Due to the gunfire and manhunt, Cache Superintendent Chad Hance said the school campuses were placed on a lockdown shortly after 3 p.m. Shortly before 6 p.m. buses were being released to take students from the scene, followed by allowing parents in to pick up their students.
The manhunt turned into a door-to-door search of the homes in the area but by 6:30 p.m., the suspect was still on the lam. There were reports of fresh footprints found through yards and concern was voiced over emergency radio communications that he may be trying to make his escape through the Crater Creek area.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested to investigate the gunfire report when the suspect initially took flight.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.