Signs of a Friday night fire at a home in the 2400 block of Southwest Deyo Mission Road in Cache show the devastation that claimed a life and house.

CACHE — A Friday night house fire west of Lawton took a life.

The Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department was called shortly before 7 p.m. to the home in the 2400 block of Southwest Deyo Mission Road in Cache and immediately began firefighting operations, according to Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer/emergency specialist.

