CACHE — A Friday night house fire west of Lawton took a life.
The Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department was called shortly before 7 p.m. to the home in the 2400 block of Southwest Deyo Mission Road in Cache and immediately began firefighting operations, according to Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer/emergency specialist.
There was one confirmed death with the fire. Identification of the fire victim is pending with Oklahoma State Medical Examine, Hawkins said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Hawkins cited the efforts in assisting Pecan Creek to: Cache, Geronimo, and Flowermound volunteer firefighters; Comanche Nation Fire, Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Cache Police Department, Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge Police Department, Comanche County Memorial EMS and Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.