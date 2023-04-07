CACHE — A community flea market and Indian taco sale is on tap from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cahoma Community Building, 725 NW Quanah Road, 1 mile west of Cache on Old U.S. 62 and ¼ mile south on Quanah Road.
The market is open to the public and all vendors are welcome.
The market will feature handmade arts and crafts and original artwork by local tribal artists.
Vendor set up is $10 for each table you bring. Tables are available to rent for $10 each on a first come, first serve basis. Vendors may begin setting up at 7 a.m.
Call Eleanor McDaniel, 580 483-6864.