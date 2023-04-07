CACHE — A community flea market and Indian taco sale is on tap from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cahoma Community Building, 725 NW Quanah Road, 1 mile west of Cache on Old U.S. 62 and ¼ mile south on Quanah Road.

The market is open to the public and all vendors are welcome.

